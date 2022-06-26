A dry past couple of months has led to several area communities intensifying outdoor water restrictions as the hotter summer weather arrives and water use skyrockets.
Due to sporadic rainfall, the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs in May declared a mild drought in Southeastern Massachusetts, and this month announced a significant drought for the region.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest restrictions in area communities.
ATTLEBORO
Current restrictions are for only handheld hose use from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days per week.
“This is likely to become more stringent very soon,” Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said. “We are discussing this internally now due to low rainfall and the drought declaration.”
The Attleboro Water Department has recorded 2.99 inches so far in June. The month typically sees 4 inches. Rain is forecast Monday, though.
May was even drier, with 1.16 inches of rain — well below the 4-inch average.
It hasn’t helped that the thermometer the past two days has hovered around 90. In fact, the high temperatures Saturday and Sunday were 92, the water department said.
Violators of the water restrictions will be fined according to city ordinance.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The North Attleboro Water Department has issued a mandatory non-essential water use restriction that began May 1 and will last through Sept. 30.
Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to use non-essential outdoor water only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
Even-numbered addresses are allowed only before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Non-essential water use is irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems, washing of vehicles except in a commercial car wash, and washing of exterior building surfaces/parking lots/driveways except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives or cement.
The following uses may be allowed when mandatory restrictions are in place: irrigation to establish a new lawn and new plantings, irrigation of public parks and recreational fields by means of automatic sprinklers outside the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and watering lawns, gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by means of a handheld hose.
Violating the restrictions may result in penalties: First offense, reminder notice; second offense, written warning; third offense, $50 fine; and fourth offense, $100 fine and daily for each additional offense.
FOXBORO
Year-round, watering with sprinklers is permitted as follows:
For odd-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
For even-numbered homes, from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
Year-round watering with handheld hoses is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
“The severity of drought in our region has increased,” Water Superintendent Robert Worthley said. If the drought becomes worse, more limited water use will be implemented.
“If there’s a drought, it will be one day,” DPW Director Chris Gallagher said. “If there is a severe drought, there will be no watering.”
Gallagher said the town can pump more water but is restricted by the state.
MANSFIELD
Town officials in mid-May intensified the outdoor water restrictions as the state announced a drought advisory for the region.
Outdoor water use since the start of May has been restricted to even-numbered houses on even-numbered days and odd-numbered houses on odd-numbered days.
With the Phase II restrictions, lawn watering is further limited to 6 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Handheld hose use is allowed anytime.
NORFOLK
To meet high demand for water during the summer, the following restrictions have been in place for the past several years: only handheld watering, no use of automatic sprinkler systems or filling of swimming pools with town-provided water. Residents with private wells are encouraged to follow the same restrictions, town officials say.
NORTON
Only handheld hose watering is allowed.
“Norton does not have a water ban currently, what we do have is a continuous water restriction. This means no automatic type sprinklers or irrigation systems can even be tied into the municipal water system,” water officials said.
That includes sprinklers that go on the end of a garden hose.
“This restriction is in place because we get our water from a stressed aquifer (Canoe River) so as part of our Mass DEP withdrawal permit we are required to have water-saving measures in place,” officials said.
PLAINVILLE
In mid-May, the town issued a “Phase #1 Water Conservation Advisory.”
Under mandatory restrictions, residents and businesses are allowed to water lawns and gardens, wash vehicles and fill swimming pools on alternate days, depending on their address, before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend watering is prohibited during those times.
If a house or business has an even street number, watering is allowed on even-numbered days, an odd number, on odd-numbered days.
Visit www.plainville.ma.us for water conservation tips.
SEEKONK
Seekonk Water District customers with odd addresses are restricted to outdoor water use on odd days, and even-numbered addresses on even days.
The Phase 2 restriction is scheduled to run through the end of September.
WRENTHAM
This past week, the town announced more stringent restrictions due to the state drought declaration: only hand watering is allowed outside the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Absolutely no sprinklers and no watering of any kind between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” town officials said.
The so-called “Level 4” restrictions apply to private well users as well because of the town’s water withdrawal permit from the state.
For information on ways to conserve water visit www.mass.gov/conservemawater.