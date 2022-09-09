Hoppin Hill Reservoic w Deer
Buy Now

A pair of white-tailed deer forage Sept. 6 on the floor of the dried-up Hoppin Hill Reservoir in North Attleboro. Some water from the recent rains has collected in the reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Despite the heavy rain earlier this week, Attleboro for now is keeping its outdoor water ban in place, but Mansfield has eased its restrictions.

As for the ongoing drought, the state this week reduced it from critical to significant status for the Southeast region of Massachusetts, including the Attleboro area