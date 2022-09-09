Despite the heavy rain earlier this week, Attleboro for now is keeping its outdoor water ban in place, but Mansfield has eased its restrictions.
As for the ongoing drought, the state this week reduced it from critical to significant status for the Southeast region of Massachusetts, including the Attleboro area
Attleboro’s reservoirs are, not surprisingly, fuller with the rain, which amounted to 5.34 inches Monday and Tuesday. That’s over a month’s worth of rainfall.
There was also about 3 inches of rain toward the end of August after an extreme dry spell that stretched back to the start of July.
All city reservoirs have either recovered or are recovering, water officials say.
“The rest of the reservoirs are looking pretty good, with the exception of Hoppin Hill, which is starting to come up,” Attleboro Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said. “We are looking internally at the level at Hoppin Hill over the next several days, along with weather predictions, but haven’t made a definite decision yet” on whether to ease or lift the ban.
The city water department was able to shut water flow from Lake Mirimichi in Plainville, which is used to help supply water to Attleboro.
“The valve at Lake Mirimichi is used to release water from Mirimichi down to the Wading River plant to supply water when needed,” Allen said. “On a typical year, we don’t operate it, but it was this year until earlier this week.”
North Attleboro plans to keep its outdoor water restrictions through Sept. 30.
All non-essential use such as lawn watering is only allowed on trash pickup days before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Residents not on a scheduled trash pickup route are only allowed to water on Mondays before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
As for Mansfield, water officials shifted Friday from Phase 3 to Phase 2 restrictions.
Residents with odd-numbered addresses can use outdoor water on odd-numbered days, and even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days but only from 6 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Residents can water vegetable gardens but not flower gardens on the odd-even schedule from 5 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., which is part of Phase 1 restrictions.
Following recommendations from the Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force that met earlier this week, state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card on Thursday declared that, except for the Southeast region which saw “significant” improvement, all other regions in Massachusetts will remain at their current drought status.
That includes the Cape Cod, Connecticut River Valley, Northeast, and Central regions remaining at a Level 3-Critical Drought, and the islands and Western regions remaining at a Level 2-Significant Drought.
“While recent precipitation across the state has brought some improvements to streamflow and local water supplies, we still have a ways to go. The Commonwealth continues to experience widespread drought in every region of the state,” Card said. “To avoid overstressing water systems, we all must adhere to local water use requirements and practice water conservation methods in an effort to ensure essential needs, including drinking water, fire suppression, and habitats, continue to be met.”
A lot of the rain earlier this week came down so hard it ran off the dry, hardened ground and asphalt into storm drains.
“While a good deal of helpful rain has fallen over the past few days in many areas of the Commonwealth, it is important to remember that the drought’s impacts have taken months to develop and will take more than a few days of rain to resolve,” Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Dawn Brantley said. “Hopefully, we will continue to get additional rain, but until then, we need to continue to be mindful about our day-to-day water use and remain vigilant in preventing brush and wildfires in our communities.”
The Attleboro area had been hit with several brush and mulch fires this summer.
The recent rains have helped in the near term to lower fire danger and decrease the potential for newly ignited wildland fires, which have seen a noted increase this year, state officials said. To date, about 905 wildland fires have been reported, burning an estimated 1,485 acres. A total of 137 fires were recorded in August during some of the highest drought measures since 2016. There were only 24 wildland fires in August 2021.
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a temporary ban on all open flame and charcoal fires within state park properties.
Drought conditions also continue to impact Massachusetts’ agricultural sector.
The Drought Management Task Force will meet again Sept. 22.
The next chance for rain in the area is Monday, forecasts indicate.
This weekend is expected to be a reflection of Friday’s mid-summer-like weather, with more mostly sunny skies and high temperatures running in the 80s.
However, smoke from wildfires out West is drifting over New England this weekend.
The smoke being carried by the jet stream is high enough that it won’t effect air quality, meteorologists say, but will make for hazy skies at times and more colorful sunrises and sunsets.
A similar situation took place last year.