Hoppin Hill Reservoic w Deer
Buy Now

A pair of white-tailed deer forage Tuesday on the floor of the dried-up Hoppin Hill Reservoir in North Attleboro. Some water from the recent rains has collected in the reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

With so much rain the past two days, area residents might be wondering if outdoor water restrictions will finally be waived and the drought be declared officially over.

Not so fast.