ATTLEBORO — Drug charges against a city man arrested in a police crackdown on street-level narcotics sales have been dismissed.
Travis Casto, 33, of Attleboro, was arrested in November 2019 on charges of distribution of crack cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
However, a judge dismissed the case last Monday at the request of prosecutors, according to court records.
Castro was one of three individuals charged.
Similar charges against Christopher D. Buck, 33, of Norton, were dismissed in March, according to court records.
A drug possession charge against Joshua R. Lamb, 23, of Attleboro was dismissed and a conspiracy charge was continued without a finding for 18 months, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.