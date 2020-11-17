ATTLEBORO — A judge dismissed drug charges against a Norton man Tuesday, ruling a police report lacked enough information to link him to a crack cocaine sale with two co-defendants.
However, Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers said police could refile charges against Christopher Buck, 32, 41 Sturdy St., if an undercover police officer could substantiate that he took part in a conversation about the alleged drug deal.
The judge said the police report lacked any information about whether Buck said anything that would link him to the alleged sale.
Buck was arrested last November during a police crackdown on illicit street-level narcotics sales in the city for allegedly taking part in a $50 sale of crack cocaine.
He had pleaded innocent to charges of distribution of crack cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws and has been free on his own recognizance.
His lawyer, Peter Tekippe of Attleboro, argued that police lacked probable cause to charge his client, who he said was merely present when the sale occurred and did not participate.
However, Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III argued that Buck walked with a co-defendant to the meeting place near Dunkin Donuts on North Main Street after the sale was arranged on social media.
The prosecutor said Buck’s alleged role was similar to being a lookout, or “muscle,” while the transaction occurred.
