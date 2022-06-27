WRENTHAM — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a local woman a month after a Norfolk County grand jury indicted her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend on charges related to a February drug bust.
The case against Margaret Harrington, 65, of the Point apartments off Route 1, was dropped last Friday in Wrentham District Court in light of the grand jury indictment.
She had been charged with drug conspiracy and reckless endangerment of a child that grew out of a Feb. 17 raid by local police.
Harrington rented the apartment where she and her 46-year-old daughter, Siobhan Harrington, and her daughter’s boyfriend, Cesar Caban, 40, live along with the couple’s 10-year-old son, according to court records.
Caban is being held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing July 20 in Dedham Superior Court on charges of trafficking more than 200 grams of fentanyl, other related drug charges and reckless endangerment of a child.
Siobhan Harrington is free on her own recognizance. She faces arraignment in superior court Wednesday on two drug conspiracy counts and one count of reckless endangerment of a child.
The couple pleaded innocent after they were arraigned previously in Wrentham District Court.
Police initially said they seized about one-quarter of a kilogram of suspected cocaine and 25 grams of alleged heroin.
However, subsequent tests by state police revealed the substances are 317 grams of fentanyl, 47 grams of cocaine and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Fentanyl is an addictive synthetic opioid about 50 times more powerful then heroin, according to law enforcement officials.
In addition, prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of $18,747 cash found on bundles stashed around the apartment.
Caban faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 12 years in prison if convicted. He is also on probation in Rhode Island for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.