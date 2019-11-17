ATTLEBORO -- Three area men are facing drug distribution charges as a result of a police crackdown on illicit street-level narcotics sales in the city.
Appearing Friday in Attleboro District Court, Joshua R. Lamb, 21, who used to live in a group home in Attleboro, was ordered held on $500 cash bail after a judge declined the prosecution's request to hold him on a bail violation. Lamb has two pending unrelated disturbance cases from arrests earlier this year.
He is accused of arranging the sale of $50 worth of crack cocaine after being approached by an undercover police officer at the downtown GATRA bus station on South Main Street, according to court records.
His lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence, said Lamb has a long history of mental health issues and was being "taken advantage of" by others. He said Lamb "didn't make a penny" from the alleged sale.
Lamb and his co-defendants, Travis Casto, 31, of 2 John St., Attleboro, and Christopher D. Buck, 31, of 41 Sturdy St., Norton, were arraigned Thursday on charges of distribution of crack cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
They pleaded innocent.
Lamb allegedly contacted Casto through Facebook before the defendants met with the undercover officer in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on North Main Street. Attleboro detectives arrested the suspects about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after witnessing the alleged drug sale, according to court records.
Last year, Casto pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge related to a narcotics raid and served a jail sentence.
He is free on $500 cash bail. Buck is free on his own recognizance.
