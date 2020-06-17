NORTON — The admitted kingpin of a drug trafficking ring arrested in 2017 after a car chase in Norton has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
Ramon Delossantos, 27, of Cumberland, was also sentenced in federal court in Providence to five years’ probation after he completes his prison time and fined $10,000, the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday.
The Dominican national admitted to being the leader of a ring that distributed dozens of kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to prosecutors.
He was arrested in the fall of 2017 after fleeing in a car from an apartment complex on East Main Street with Julio Cesar Santos-Batista of 274 East Main St.
Santos-Batista, who was 29 at the time, has pleaded guilty to related drug offenses and is scheduled to be sentenced July 20.
They were among almost two dozen individuals arrested in what federal authorities dubbed “Operation Panemera.”
Authorities gave the operation the name because Delossantos used to drive a 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo, which was seized in the bust.
According to court documents, Delossantos, who officials say has strong ties to the Dominican Republic, was previously convicted in Massachusetts and Rhode Island state courts on drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Most recently, he was convicted and sentenced to the Adult Correctional Institutions in Rhode Island in 2014 on firearms charges. He faces deportation after he completes his sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force and Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.
In addition to 23 arrests, authorities said it resulted in the seizure of about 23 kilograms of fentanyl, 18 kilograms of cocaine, 11 kilograms of marijuana and two kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms.
Norton police as well as police in Middleboro, Pembroke and Cumberland and Massachusetts and Connecticut state police assisted in the investigation.
