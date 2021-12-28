ATTLEBORO — Prosecutors had to dismiss a drunken driving case Tuesday in Attleboro District Court because the rookie trooper who arrested the defendant was terminated by the state police.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III asked that the case against Joshua L. Hoffman, 33, of Wilmington, be dismissed because the prosecution could not go forward with the case without the trooper.
He did not state the reason for the trooper’s dismissal.
Hoffman was arrested on Interstate 95 North on Feb. 13 by Trooper Nidu Andrade, who was later terminated for misconduct while still on probation status with the state police.
The Boston Herald, who obtained reports in the case after filing a public records request, reported in September that Andrade was fired for allegedly texting a woman a photo of his penis and sending her sexual comments about her breast size.
Andrade was assigned to the Foxboro state police barracks. Troopers can be fired without a hearing for any reason up to a year after graduating from the state police academy.
Hoffman was stopped in the breakdown lane of I-95 North near the Toner Boulevard exit asleep in his SUV about 4 a.m., according to the trooper’s police report.
Hoffman reportedly told the trooper he was on his way home from Providence and pulled over to sleep because he was tired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.