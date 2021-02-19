MANSFIELD — Town manager and former Attleboro mayor Kevin Dumas is serving a year’s probation after the drunken driving charge against him was reduced to a count of driving negligently, according to court records.
Dumas was arrested in Provincetown in November 2019 after police say they found him asleep in his SUV in a bicycle shop parking lot.
In a plea bargain agreement in Orleans District Court, he admitted on Jan. 29 that police had sufficient evidence to find him guilty of driving negligently, court records state.
His case was continued without a finding for one year and he paid $900 in court fees.
“We feel it is a really favorable outcome and he is happy to get it behind him,” Dumas’s lawyer, Melissa Hendrie of Fall River, said Friday.
She said there were weaknesses in the case against her client and that they were ready to go to trial to fight the drunken driving charge.
Dumas denied drinking prior to his arrest and pleaded innocent.
Hendrie said they had hoped to have a trial sooner but then the pandemic hit last spring, slowing down court business and keeping jury trials from taking place.
Provincetown police say they found Dumas, former mayor of Attleboro, asleep in his SUV bout 6 a.m.
Police alleged Dumas appeared intoxicated and failed a field sobriety test but he declined to take a breath-alcohol test.
The vehicle’s engine was running, according to police, but there was no indication how long the vehicle had been parked in the lot.
Police were called to the scene by the owner of the bicycle shop. She told The Sun Chronicle at the time she feared the occupant had suffered a medical issue.
A spokesperson for the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office did not return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle.
Dumas has been Mansfield’s town manager for three years and has received glowing reviews from select board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.