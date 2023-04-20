NORFOLK -- The driver of a box truck that careened through fueling pumps at a downtown gas station before stopping and dangling on the edge of a 10-foot retaining wall, was allegedly twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to court papers.
Keith E. Johnson, 54, of East Greenwich, R.I., pleaded innocent Thursday in Wrentham District Court to a drunken driving charge filed by police in connection with the crash Wednesday afternoon.
He was released on personal recognizance and was going to hire an attorney, according to court records.
Johnson allegedly registered 0.20% on a portable breath test device after the crash around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Daley's Service Center at Rockwood Road and Main Street, according to a police report.
The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.
An initial investigation revealed Johnson struck a traffic island before entering the gas station at 2 Rockwood Road. He allegedly drove through a gas pump and continued into two motor vehicles and an aerial lift before crashing through a fence and coming to a stop on the edge of a 10-feet retaining wall.
Johnson was not seriously injured and was rescued from the cab teetering over the retaining wall by firefighters using a ladder truck, according to police and fire officials.
Police say Johnson denied he had been drinking the day of the crash but allegedly told police he had two vodka drinks the night before. Police say Johnson exhibited signs of being intoxicated and smelled like alcohol.
The Sun Chronicle could not reach Johnson by phone Thursday afternoon. He did not immediately return a message.
Johnson was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center for minor injuries but no other people were injured in the crash, according to police.
Police estimated the damage, including the parked car and pickup truck, at $73,800.
In addition to drunken driving, Johnson faces charges of failing to wear a seat belt, failing to drive within marked lanes and driving to endanger.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.