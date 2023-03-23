wrentham brush fire 3-22-23

A firefighter hoses down a brush fire Wednesday afternoon between Archer and Depot streets in Wrentham.

 NORFOLK FIRE DEPARTMENT

WRENTHAM — Wind and dry ground conditions fueled a quarter-acre brush fire late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, reported about 5:30 p.m., burned grass and brush in an area between Archer and Depot streets and was extinguished in a couple of hours, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said Thursday.

