WRENTHAM — Wind and dry ground conditions fueled a quarter-acre brush fire late Wednesday afternoon.
The fire, reported about 5:30 p.m., burned grass and brush in an area between Archer and Depot streets and was extinguished in a couple of hours, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said Thursday.
The blaze started accidentally from a camp fire that “got away” from some young boys who called firefighters immediately and attempted to put it out, Marino said.
No one was injured and the fire did not spread to any homes or buildings.
It is burning season but Wrentham and many other area towns have not allowed residents to burn for the last few days because of dry ground conditions and wind.
Because it had not rained in about a week and the snowfall has been below average, Marino said there was an “elevated fire danger.”
The fire on Wednesday was the fourth one this week and if it had gone undetected, it could have burned more ground or caused property damage, he said.
“It’s the dry ground conditions and the wind. There hasn’t been a lot of snow or precipitation,” Marino said.
Local firefighters were assisted by Plainville and Norfolk firefighters in addition to the state Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry.
While fighting the blaze, firefighters were also called to a medical emergency in addition to an oven fire on Chestnut Street.
They were assisted at those incidents by Franklin and Foxboro firefighters.
In Rehoboth on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters responded to a small brush fire that did not threaten any buildings, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Haskell said.
Friday is expected to be sunny before rain is forecast to fall Saturday and Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Norton.
