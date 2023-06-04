EASTON -- Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School has named Alexandra Silva Duarte as valedictorian and André Arzeno salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Duarte, of Brockton, is a student in the school’s dental assisting program who plans to work as a full-time licensed dental assistant at Brockton Dental and Orthodontics, her current co-op placement, until the fall when she will switch to part time to take classes at Bristol Community College to become a dental hygienist.
“Alexandra's dedication to her career choice of dental assisting emulates the core mission and values of our school,” Southeastern Superintendent Leslie Weckesser said. “Her passion and love for the dental profession are evident in the way she has accelerated through her vocational education.”
Arzeno, of Brockton, is a student in the legal and protective services program, who is interested in how government and society work. During high school, he was a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions, the Community Conversations Board, the Public Relations Club and Student Council, and was elected student council president. He was appointed as the school’s delegate to the Massachusetts Southeast Regional Student Advisory Council, and was named co-communications coordinator his senior year.
During his sophomore year, he participated in a program called Photovoice with High Point Treatment Center to raise awareness about youth struggling with gambling problems in Massachusetts. He served on the Youth Conference Planning Committee and on the mental health panel for two years. Has been an active SkillsUSA member for criminal justice as well.
He is a varsity sprinter for the school’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
After graduation, Arzeno, who is active in his community church, will begin basic training for the Army National Guard, in which he currently serves part time. He plans to study political science at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, and take an accelerated program to earn a bachelor's degree and finish law school in six years. He ultimately hopes to re-enlist in the Army as a judge advocate general officer after college.
“Andre's passion for learning will make him successful in all of his future endeavors,” Weckesser said. “His ability to hear, learn, and lead from others is a skill that he has honed. I cannot wait to see the next chapter of his journey.”