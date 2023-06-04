EASTON -- Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School has named Alexandra Silva Duarte as valedictorian and André Arzeno salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

Duarte, of Brockton, is a student in the school’s dental assisting program who plans to work as a full-time licensed dental assistant at Brockton Dental and Orthodontics, her current co-op placement, until the fall when she will switch to part time to take classes at Bristol Community College to become a dental hygienist.