norfolk ducklings 6-2-23

These two ducklings were rescued Wednesday after a resident saw them fall into a storm drain on Massachusetts Avenue in Norfolk.

 NORFOLK ANIMAL CONTROL

NORFOLK — Make way for the two ducklings rescued from a storm drain earlier this week.

A resident saw the ducklings fall into the street drain on Massachusetts Avenue and notified authorities about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.