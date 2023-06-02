NORFOLK — Make way for the two ducklings rescued from a storm drain earlier this week.
A resident saw the ducklings fall into the street drain on Massachusetts Avenue and notified authorities about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen said.
Cohen and town firefighters were able to pluck them out of the drain. She said Friday that she searched for over an hour to find their mother but she was nowhere to be found.
The ducklings were taken to New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth. The nonprofit hospital cares for sick, injured and orphaned wild animals. Its veterinarians have treated over 120,000 animals since opening in 1983, according to its website.
