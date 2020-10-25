NORTON — Two different viewpoints stood on opposite sides of the East Main Street and Taunton Avenue intersection on Saturday, as Wheaton College students rallied against President Donald Trump’s reelection and local constituents supported the commander in chief by gathering together on Norton Common.
By the time both rallies were underway at 10 a.m., there were more than 150 students in front of the Wheaton College sign and approximately 50 Trump supporters standing across the street with signs and flags.
The rally for the president had been organized by the Facebook page, “Norton For Trump.”
The Wheaton students, who were aware the pro-Trump rally was being organized, decided to make their voices heard as well.
Wheaton College senior Rose Hankes, said she believes Trump’s campaign is “rooted in hatred,” said she and her peers were there to protest peacefully.
“We should be pushing towards equality and a better future for students,” Hankes said.
Elizabeth Browning, a junior at Wheaton who organized the student rally via Facebook, praised her peers for their “on-the-ground organization.”
Browning herself held a hand-lettered sign “Trump’s hate is not welcome here.”
Other students held various handmade signs, some reading “Black Lives Matter,” and “Vote Him Out.”
The intersection was filled with the cacophony of honking horns from passing cars showing support for either side.
For the most part, the Trump supporters stood quietly as the Wheaton students countered the occasional chants of “Four more years,” with “Throw him out” and “No justice, no peace.”
On the Common, Marilyn Picariello of North Easton held an American flag attached to a plank of wood that was painted red.
Picariello felt that the students’ signs with such statements as “Science Is Real” and the concept itself of “Black Lives Matter,” were “ironic” because she and the other Trump supporters also believe in those causes.
“They think we’re all hateful, but they’re entitled to their opinion,” Picariello said of the students.
Another supporter on the Common, Bob Pirrotta of Norton, held a “Trump 2020” flag in each hand.
“They have just as much right to speak their minds as we do ours,” Pirrotta said.
But while Pirrotta and Picariello did not begrudge the Wheaton students their equal right to protest, Pirrotta did not agree with the “cancel culture” attitude.
“You don’t put people down for what they believe. That’s got to stop,” Pirrotta said.
Another Trump supporter, who only wished to be known as “Frank,” also respected the First Amendment rights of the students.
“They have their views and we have ours,” he said.
Wheaton College president Dennis Hanno was also present to mediate both sides.
“I’m thrilled to see people respecting each others’ right to express their views,” Hanno said.
Even if, at times, the vocal expressions on either side of the street became a bit heated, pro-Trump co-organizer Mark Sweeney felt it was worth it to have the rally.
“(The Wheaton students) blew us away as far as attendance goes, but we expected that,” Sweeney said.
