FOXBORO -- A dump truck overturned on Interstate-495 North early Wednesday morning, causing a backup in commuter traffic.
The truck carrying scrap metal tipped over under the South Street overpass in Foxboro, spilling its load on the busy highway.
No injuries were reported. Several motorists reported getting flat tires.
Highway crews were cleaning up the debris for several hours with the incident tying up traffic.
