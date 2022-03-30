With two chapters of his life coming to a close, Foxboro High School senior Sean Kelly wanted to go out on a high note. That would include graduation and achieving the rank of Eagle Scout to finalize his years with Troop 32.
Helping him plan an Eagle program that would leave a mark on the community, Troop 32 Committee member Connie Gonsalves offered a suggestion. She was in possession of an American flag presented to an ancestor of hers, William Chism, who served in the Spanish American War and spent many years in Foxboro. The project would be to preserve the flag and documentation in Town Hall as a tribute to those who served with a link to the Troop 32 web page to hear the story.
Through this project, Sean would increase local awareness of Foxboro participants in that war. But those assisting him would be forced to face the reality of no local records of anyone from Foxboro serving in that conflict in the veterans affairs office, town museum or town hall.
As several Eagle Scout candidates before him, Sean then approached me as town historian, asking where he could obtain information on the life and service of Mr. Chism. He served in H 26 US Volunteers, and I quickly had Sean in touch with Vermont historians steeped in the history of Fort Ethan Allen and the details of troops trained there and their role in the Spanish American War.
It was a pivotal role in the conflict.
Preparation was intense as all enlistees were volunteers, 125,000 strong, many with no experience. Training was a challenge, but successful. Months of combat preparedness had them ready to go to war. The Spanish had claimed Cuba and demands were made for its return. The mysterious sinking of the USS Maine heightened the tension. But the Spanish were also dominating shipping in the Hawaiian Islands. The Americans would attempt to force them to cede sovereignty over Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines to the United States. William Chism found himself on a boat heading to the Philippines, Manila Bay to be specific.
Finally, arriving under Commander Dewey’s Naval leadership, American ships headed straight into Manila Bay, sealing the harbor for what proved to be the greatest victory of the war with no loss or damage to American ships and troops. When news of Dewey’s victory reached Foxboro, they celebrated with a bonfire and parade.
Other Foxboro troops had headed to Cuba, but those in the Philippines came home to a period of quarantine, a 60-day furlough, and were then mustered out.
Shortly after the war, William Chism married and they settled in Foxboro, eventually in a new home at 132 Main St..
An active resident, he was caught by surprise on his 95th birthday. Local and state officials were at the door.
He was the oldest male resident of Foxboro, and was presented with the Post Cane to note his prominence. But he was also one of the oldest living veterans of the Spanish American War. He was presented a large American flag which was then folded, according to traditions, and placed in a special case.
Before the month was out, his death was reported and arrangements made for burial in Easton with full military honors for his service to town, state and nation.
That flag and citation are now in a display case made by Sean mounted in the lobby of Foxboro Town Hall with a link to the Troop 32 website. Sean will be remembered for his Eagle project and the gap in Foxboro veterans’ records that is now being closed.