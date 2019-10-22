NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town animal shelter needed a shed. Colin Schwab needed an Eagle Scout project.
The two came together and the shelter got its shed while Schwab earned his Eagle badge.
Schwab and his fellow scouts at Troop 15 in South Attleboro assembled the shed at the shelter after he raised $1,500 to buy the kit it came in.
Among the things the shelter can use the shed for is to store donated cans and bottles that are later turned in for cash.
Before, they would get wet and muddy and dirty up the cars of volunteers who transport them, Schwab said.
The 18-year-old senior at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School, an Attleboro resident, said he took on the project not only to earn his badge, but to help out the shelter.
The scouts also spruced up a garden at the shelter property.
Schwab had $561 left over from the project so he donated it to the shelter.
Felicia Camara, director of the shelter, said Schwab did a wonderful job.
"Its hard to find kids with that kind of dedication," she said.
Previously, she said, cans and bottles were place on a pallet that had a roof over it.
But the cans and bottles, along with volunteers who did the sorting, were subject to the elements of weather.
Sometimes during a storm the cans would blow all over the place.
"The volunteers are extremely grateful. I'm extremely grateful," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.