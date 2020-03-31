ATTLEBORO — Earle F. Cook Jr., the longtime owner of Cook Funeral Home and a member of many area charitable boards and organizations, has died at his retirement home in Florida.
Cook, 92, died in Naples, Fla., last Tuesday.
He was a founder of both Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Attleboro Area and the Widow to Widow program in Attleboro.
He was a past member of the board of directors of Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro Savings Bank, the Attleboro Scholarship Foundation, the Massachusetts Funeral Directors Association, Daggett-Crandall Retirement Home in Norton and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Attleboro.
He was the past chairman of the Men’s Division of the Attleboro Area Council of Churches and the Professional Division of United Way Attleboro, as well as the past president of the Belmont Lions Club, Attleboro Lions Club and King Philip Shrine Club.
He was also past master of Rabboni Lodge, A.F. & A.M., past senior deacon of the Episcopal Church of Attleboro, past vice-chairman of the Evangelical Covenant Church, past trustee of the Naples United Church of Christ, and a past member of Aleppo Temple Shrine, Order of Jesters, and Nava Grotto. In retirement he was a volunteer at Naples Community Hospital and was a former member of Highland Country Club and the Rhode Island Philatelic Society.
Cook was an Army Air Corps veteran of World War II.
He was the owner of the Cook Funeral Home, now the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, on Park Street for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Velma, three children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home in North Attleboro, which says services will be held at a date to be announced.
