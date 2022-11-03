Area residents are reminded that Friday is the last day for early in-person voting for Tuesday’s state election.
Early voting is available Friday in seven of the 10 Sun Chronicle area communities. The option ended Thursday in Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
On Friday, it will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St., and from 8 a.m. to noon at North Attleboro Town Hall, 43 South Washington St.
With many town halls closing early Fridays, voters are encouraged to check schedules on their community’s website or visit www.VoteInMA.com.
While no-excuse early voting ends Friday, in-person absentee voting will be available until noon Monday in town and city halls for those who will be out of town Election Day.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday for all voters who have not already cast a ballot by Election Day.
Mail ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by Nov. 12, but voters are strongly encouraged to use drop-off boxes outside town and city halls by Tuesday and preferably before if ballots haven’t been mailed.