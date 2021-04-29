MANSFIELD — Early in-person voting for the Tuesday, May 11 annual town election that features a race for select board is being held during normal business hours at the town clerk’s office in town hall.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
The deadline for doing so is noon Monday, May 10.
Vote-by-mail ballots, also known as absentee ballots, are available for anyone unable to get to town hall for early voting or the high school polls on Election Day. The deadline to apply for such a ballot is Wednesday, May 5.
For more information, visit www.mansfieldma.com, or email/call the town clerk’s office at mstaples@mansfieldma.com/508-261-7345.
