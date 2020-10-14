Area residents can begin casting ballots in-person Saturday for the Nov. 3 state and presidential election, as early voting starts in every community in Massachusetts.
Early voting will continue for 13 more days, until Oct. 30.
To limit the number of voters at polling places in light of the coronavirus, there are additional days of early voting this year.
Under state law, every city and town must hold early voting sessions on each Saturday and Sunday during the early-voting period, and that includes the weekends of Oct. 17 and 18 and Oct. 24 and 25. Local election officials will also hold early-voting sessions during the week during their regular business hours.
“We have been working closely with cities and towns this year to make sure they are holding in-person voting in locations that are large and spacious enough to allow for social distancing and safe voting,” Secretary of State William F. Galvin said. “We are paying particularly close attention to early voting sites and polling places in the highest risk areas, and we will be advising those communities to move any locations that are deemed to be insufficient.”
The voting option is expected to be popular but many are also taking advantage of mail-in ballots. Both options will reduce turnout on election day at the polls.
While voters can mail in ballots, most communities have drop boxes outside city and town halls, and Galvin reminds voters the early-voting sites also operate as ballot drop-off locations during their scheduled hours.
As of earlier this week, 1.35 million ballots had been mailed to Massachusetts voters, Galvin’s office said.
Also as a reminder, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24, and the deadline to request a mail ballot is Oct. 28.
For early in-person voting, masks are required and social distancing will be adhered to in all communities.
Voting booths will be regularly cleaned and voters are asked to bring their own pens, but they will also be provided along with hand sanitizer.
Early voting times and locations in Attleboro area communities are as follows:
ATTLEBORO
Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St. (Route 152), Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FOXBORO
Town hall, 40 South St., business hours, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Weekend hours 8 a.m. to noon.
MANSFIELD
Town hall, 6 Park Row. Voters will be health screened.
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18 and Oct. 24 and 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; and Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NORFOLK
Town hall, Liberty Lane, ground floor, use the front entrance. There is no admittance to the rest of town hall or from the back door. Parking is available on Liberty Lane and at the Library.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 18, noon to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; no early voting Friday, Oct. 23; Saturday, Oct. 24, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
Town hall, 43 South Washington St. (Route 1A).
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18, and Oct. 24 and 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday through Friday, Oct. 19 to 30, town hall regular hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
NORTON
Great Woods Plaza, Suite No. 3, 175 Mansfield Ave. (Route 140).
Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Voting starts early this Saturday because the fall town meeting is being held at 1 p.m. on the high school football field.
Early voting is being held in a storefront in the shopping plaza where Roche Bros supermarket had been located "to provide a larger venue in which to host early voting," Selectmen Chairman Jack Conway said.
PLAINVILLE
Town Hall, 190 South St. (Route 1A), meeting room
Saturday, Oct. 17, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, noon to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, noon to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be no early voting Friday, Oct. 23 or Friday, Oct. 30.
REHOBOTH
Town Offices, 148 Peck St., in the selectmen’s meeting room. Use rear entrance.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
The number of voters allowed in town hall will be limited due to social distancing protocols.
SEEKONK
Town hall, Peck Street off Taunton Avenue (Route 44), selectmen meeting room.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8:30 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
WRENTHAM
Town hall, 79 South St. (Route 1A), second floor conference room. Only four voters will be allowed in room at a time.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Early voting schedules and locations are also posted at www.MassEarlyVote.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.