NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 295 North in the area of Route 1.
The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, a 55-year-old Woonsocket man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, state police said.
The other victim, a 25-year-old Lincoln, R.I., man, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta and suffered minor injuries. He was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to state police.
The third driver, a 61-year-old operating a 2008 Hino box truck, was not injured, state police said.
The crash occurred about 4:45 a.m.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said firefighters had to use a hydraulic power cutting tool to open a door to get to one of the victims.
He said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
A Cumberland ambulance took one of the victims to the hospital and North Attleboro firefighters took the other, Coleman said.
The crash blocked all three travel lanes but traffic, which was backed up because of the crash, was able to get by using the breakdown lane.
State police said they cleared to the accident scene in about 30 minutes.
