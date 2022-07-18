FOXBORO -- Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 95 North Monday morning after a pickup truck rolled over when it struck the side of a tractor-trailer truck stopped on the side of the highway.
The driver of the pickup, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by firefighters, Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said.
The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. between Route 140 and the South Main Street/Mechanic Street exit at the Foxboro and Sharon line.
The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was not injured.
The vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane almost on the shoulder of the road, but it was not known if it had broken down.
The morning commute was further complicated by a vehicle which broke down in the middle of the highway south of the accident.
Traffic was reported backed up into Attleboro.