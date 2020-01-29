ATTLEBORO — After nearly a year of presidential candidates running all over the country, Massachusetts voters get to weigh in on their preferences starting Feb. 24.
Early voting for the state’s presidential primary begins on that date and runs through Feb. 28.
Attleboro voters can cast their ballots at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on Feb. 26, when the polling station will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Primary day is March 3, when ward polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ward 2 voters will cast their ballots at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., instead of Good News Bible Chapel on West Street, as they have for years.
Democrats will have 15 candidates from which to choose, although at least two, Cory Booker and Julian Castro, have dropped out of the race. Republicans will have four, including President Trump and former Massachusetts governor William Weld.
The last day to register for the primary is Feb. 12.
The election office in City Hall will be open until 8 p.m. on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.