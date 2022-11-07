Nearly 25% of registered voters have cast their ballots early this election season.
As of Saturday, 23.41% of the registered voters in nine of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area had voted by mail or in person.
North Attleboro did not report in time for inclusion in this story. It’s possible the percentage would have topped 25% with a report from that community.
All told, there are 126,401 registered voters in Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham and 29,601 votes had been cast through Saturday.
Out of that number, 23,540 were mail-in ballots, which made up 79.5% of all ballots cast.
So far Wrentham had the greatest participation rate at just over 31%, with 3,022 out of the town’s 9,663 registered voters casting ballots by mail or in person.
Seekonk had the second highest percentage at nearly 28%, with 3,176 voters casting ballots out of the town’s 14,017 registered voters.
Foxboro had the smallest turnout at just over 20%, with 2,859 out of the town’s 11,509 registered voters casting ballots.
The average for the nine communities was 24.44%.
A total of 6,061 voters appeared in person in the nine communities during the two-week early voting period. The greatest number recorded was in Attleboro, at 1,056, and the second greatest was in Mansfield at 1,030.
The average for the nine communities was 673.
Attleboro Election Commissioner Michael Murphy said the returns for the mail-in ballots have sharply increased over the primary returns, which came in at about 55%.
The current mail-in returns for Attleboro are at 84.6% with ballots still coming in.
Seekonk has the highest return rate at just over 90%, with 2,586 ballots returned from 2,750 sent out.
The lowest rate of return was in Norfolk, with under 64% of the ballots returned.
In Norfolk, 2,258 ballots were sent out and so far 1,439 have been returned.
Area wide the average return rate is just over 75%.
The final return percentage won’t be known unit Nov. 12, the deadline for mail-in ballots.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8. They then have four days to arrive at the election office.
The usual number of days is three, but there is no mail delivery this Friday, which is Veterans Day.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
