Early voting for the March 3 presidential primary kicks off Monday in cities and towns across Massachusetts.
To avoid long lines on election day, registered voters can cast ballots for the primary ahead of time in town halls and city halls.
Early voting runs until Thursday, Feb. 27 in some towns and Friday, Feb. 28 in others.
It’s being offered during regular business hours and some communities have extended hours.
Early voting has been used in recent years to make voting more convenient and increase turnout.
In 2016, the first time early voting was offered in the state, about one-third of voters in the Attleboro area cast ballots before the election.
Norton saw 3,044 of its registered voters, about one-fourth, cast ballots early.
“They love it,” Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said, adding she couldn’t recall hearing a complaint.
Times and locations for early voting in area communities are as follows:
ATTLEBORO: City hall, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, with the exception of Wednesday, Feb. 26, when voting will go to 7 p.m.
NORTH ATTLEBORO: Town hall, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
MANSFIELD: Monday, 8 a.m. and continuing during normal business hours, which are being extended to 2 p.m. Friday, in the second floor meeting room of town hall across from the town clerk’s office. Contact the town clerk’s office with questions at 508-261-7345 or email mstaples@mansfieldma.com.
NORTON: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FOXBORO: Town hall, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
PLAINVILLE: Town hall, Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the town clerk’s office at 508-695-3010, Ext. 1 with any questions.
WRENTHAM: Town hall, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
NORFOLK: Town hall, Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
REHOBOTH: Town hall selectmen meeting room, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
SEEKONK: Town hall selectmen meeting room, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Also, if you will be out of town March 3, have a disability, or have a religious belief that prevents you from going to your polling place, you qualify for an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots are available in the town and city clerk’s or elections offices.
You can have an absentee ballot mailed to you by submitting a signed request to the town clerk or election’s office. You can also download an absentee ballot application from municipal websites and www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.
Family members may also complete the application on a voter’s behalf.
For questions, call your town clerk or elections office.
