If there is one word that area election officials might use to describe early voting since it got underway Saturday, it might be “busy.” Another might be “crazy.”
Almost universally, local town clerks and election staff say there’s been a steady stream of voters at early polling locations, casting ballots at a pace that’s well beyond what they saw in 2016. That was the first time early voting — the ability to cast ballots in person before the official Election Day — was used in Massachusetts.
Registered voters are able to cast their ballots at designated locations in their communities throughout the state through Oct. 30 this year.
Two weeks before the polls will close on Nov. 3, 17 percent of Massachusetts voters already have cast ballots in the general election, according to state officials.
State and local officials have urged people to take advantage of early voting and mail-in voting to avoid crowds at the polls on Election Day, as COVID-19 remains a threat. (Nearly every community in the state has designated drop boxes for mail-in ballots as well.)
If local trends are any indication, many citizens are taking that advice to heart. In a quick snapshot of the state of the vote on Tuesday, officials in several of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle said that the early voting stations are busy and people are grateful for the opportunity to cast their ballots early.
In Attleboro, where people can vote early at the Attleboro Elks Lodge on South Main Street, things have been going well, according to election commission office manager Cheryl Perry.
“It’s been pretty steady,” she said, with totals for the first three days at 984, a much brisker pace than the 50 or 60 voters per day for the primary in September.
Patricia Dolan, administrative secretary for the North Attleboro Election Commission, described a “steady but quiet” parade of voters through the lobby of town hall.
“It’s in the 200- to 300-a-day range,” she said, “higher than what we did in 2016.”
For the most part, things have gone smoothly, although some people find the novelty of early voting difficult. Dolan said one woman was upset that she wasn’t able personally insert her ballot in the ballot box.
“We told her she’d have to complain to the state,” Dolan said.
Robert Cutler, Foxboro’s town clerk, said early voting is on pace to outdo the 3,000 or so early voters in 2016.
“It’s been busy,” he said. “We probably did more than 800 since Saturday.”
And while few have given reasons for casting a ballot early — and officials don’t ask — several have thanked Cutler’s staff for the opportunity to do so, he said.
Norton Town Clerk Lucia B. Longhurst thinks the town may outdo the 2016 mark of some 3,300 early voters with some 200 voters a day this year. But, she added, voting by mail — a new option this year, in addition to traditional absentee ballots — may hold down that total.
“We sent out 5,381 ballots and had 2,941 received as of Monday,” Longhurst said.
The town had also sent out 373 absentee ballots and had already gotten back 238 of them.
Wrentham has more ballots and more voters than four years ago, Town Clerk Cynthia Thompson said. The town has 1,100 more registered voters than it did in 2016 and did 2,400 early voters then.
“It’s been crazy (this year), but that’s OK,” she said.
The town has seen 97, 79 and 167 voters over the three days since early voting started.
In Norfolk, Assistant Town Clerk Anthony Turi said election workers are seeing a steady stream — 100 or so a day — and the two-week period for early voting this year will give more people an opportunity to vote early. “We were expecting it to be a lot busier” than 2016, he said.
Plainville voters have been complimenting Town Clerk Ellen Robertson on how the new town hall is set up to allow social distancing for early voters.
“It’s been great, there haven’t been long lines,” she said, even though there has been 141, 121 and 150 voters, respectively, over the first three days.
A few voters who mailed in ballots came to vote early in person anyway, she said, after realizing they had a two-week window in which to do so.
“They just wanted to be safe and do it in person,” Robertson said. The mail-in votes will be automatically discounted, she said.
Seekonk has seen 172, 135, 268 and 190 residents turn out to vote since Saturday, Town Clerk Florice Craig said.
“Super busy, hectic, crazy,” she said in describing the turnout. “It’s a constant stream of people coming through. There’s no comparison to four years ago. It was nothing like this.”
Mansfield Town Clerk Marianne Staples said over 1,000 residents have come in to vote so far.
“Between in-person early voting, mail-in early voting and absentee voting, we are just as busy as in 2016 which was a novelty because it was the first year of early voting. It’s been very popular,” she said.
Rehoboth was the only community in The Sun Chronicle circulation area that did not respond Tuesday to an inquiry about early voting. The town is one of the few where municipal officers are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, callers to the office of Town Clerk Laura Schwall are greeted with a detailed phone message on mail-in and early voting. Even though the town hall is closed, in-person early voting is still allowed, with access at the rear, handicapped entrance to the building.
