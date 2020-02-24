The first day of early voting for the March 3 presidential primary got off to a good start Monday with a stream of voters but no big rushes, local election authorities said.
They said the turnout alternated between light and moderate throughout the day.
Early voting lets residents avoid potentially long lines on election day and gives them more leeway in choosing a day and time to cast their ballot.
Next Tuesday is the regular day for voting in the primary. The major focus has been on the Democratic primary, which has a long list of candidates, some of whom have already dropped out.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is first on the ballot, but he withdrew from the race Feb 12.
There is still a Massachusetts flavor to the primary, however, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren is running in the Democratic contest and former Gov. William Weld is taking on President Trump on the Republican side.
Warren and her allies are making a major push in the days leading up to the voting.
State Attorney General Maura Healey campaigned for her Saturday and U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline, made a push for her Monday.
Early voting will continue this week, with some communities extending hours into the evening on one night.
Attleboro, for instance, will keep its early voting booths at city hall open until 7 p.m. Wednesday to accommodate people who cannot make it during the day.
In past elections, commuters arriving at the nearby train station made the walk to city hall to cast ballots during evening voting.
Voting got off to a promising start Monday morning. Forty-five people cast ballots in Attleboro by 10 a.m. Another 60 voted in Plainville by 11:30 a.m. and 99 in Norton by 1:30 p.m.
“Everything is running smoothly,” Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
“It’s been good,” Plainville Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said. “I didn’t know what to expect.”
She said Plainville’s expansive new town hall makes voting so much easier and polling booths can be set up in the spacious lobby.
In the old town hall, the town assessor had to vacate her office so voting could take place there, Robertson said.
Remaining early voting days and times are as follows:
ATTLEBORO: City Hall, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NORTH ATTLEBORO: Town hall, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
MANSFIELD: Town Hall, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NORTON: Town Hall, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FOXBORO: Town hall, Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
PLAINVILLE: Town hall, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the town clerk’s office at 508-695-3010, Ext. 1 with any questions.
WRENTHAM: Town hall, Wednesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
NORFOLK: Town hall, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
REHOBOTH: Town hall selectmen meeting room, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
SEEKONK: Town hall selectmen meeting room, Tuesday, and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.