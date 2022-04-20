Four area communities are celebrating Earth Day this weekend with community-wide outdoor cleanups to get rid of unsightly litter along roadways and in public places.
Attleboro
Keep Attleboro Beautiful’s Fifth Annual Spring Cleanup starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine. The goal is to clean until noon, or until a volunteer’s trash bag is full or area is clean.
Sign up at keepattleborobeaut.wixsite.com/mysite or register in person for a cleanup assignment from 8 to 10 a.m. in the superintendent’s parking area at Attleboro High School, Rathbun Willard Drive. This will be a socially-distant, drive-through process.
Norton
The annual Norton Town Spring Cleanup will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Register at the Norton Highway Department, 70 East Main St., from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, or at Wheaton College, Parking Lot 3 on Pine Street, from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday. Cleanup sites will be assigned at registration. You will also be provided with bags, gloves and wristbands.
All volunteers with wristbands are welcome to attend a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bog Iron Brewing, 33 West Main St. More info: email jdonofrio@nortonmaus.com.
Also, the Norton Conservation Department will be hosting a cookout and scavenger hunt at Camp Edith Read, 79 North Worcester St., from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Seekonk
The Seekonk Land Conservation Trust and the Runnins River Watershed Alliance are holding their annual Earth Day cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will meet at the Martin Wildlife Refuge parking area, next to the Veterans Hall and across from the Grist Mill, on Fall River Avenue (Route 114A).
Participants will scatter to clean up other Land Trust properties within the watershed.
Bags, gloves and tools will be provided if needed.
Wrentham
The town’s annual cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in the senior center parking lot, 400 Taunton St., where bags and street assignments will be given out.
Volunteers can go out at their convenience either Saturday or Sunday, and filled bags can be dropped off to the right of the senior center before 5 p.m. Sunday.