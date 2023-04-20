Earth Day is officially being celebrated Saturday, and there are several area events and activities this weekend with an ecological theme.
ATTLEBORO
Keep Attleboro Beautiful’s annual cleanup of the city will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at several locations. Register to take part as an individual at keepattleborobeaut.wixsite.com. Group registration is also welcome; contact KeepAttleboroBeautiful@gmail.com. Participants will be assigned a specific location.
Also, the Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed are holding an Earth Day Cleanup at 10 a.m. Saturday. Meet at the CVS on North Main Street (Route 152). “We will be cleaning along the Bungay River,” Ben Cote of the group said. “We are expecting to have the area cleaned up in two hours.” Wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves and bring water. Community service hours are available.
The Attleboro YMCA is combining its celebrations of Earth Day and Healthy Kids Day into one free event for kids and families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Norton Outdoor Center, 295 West Main St. The event will focus on teaching kids how to appreciate the Earth while staying active. Scheduled activities include a local craft fair, family fun run, seed planting, yoga and more. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Jen Maltese at 508-222-7292 or at JMaltese@attleboroymca.org.
FOXBORO
The Neponset River Watershed Association, which includes Foxboro in its coverage area, is sponsoring its annual Neponset River Spring Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Multiple cleanup sites have been designated, including in Walpole and Norwood. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are needed. An adult must accompany children under the age of 12. For more information, including registration and to donate, visit www.neponset.org/cleanup.
SEEKONK
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., is offering a bluebird outing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Learn about and observe Eastern bluebirds in the fields. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars. The outing is for ages 10 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
Elsewhere:
The Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, in partnership with the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, is holding a free Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will begin with a birding and nature walk led by National Park Service rangers, complete with binoculars and exploration kits. There will then be a storytime with local children’s author Jed Griswold and illustrator Jerry Aissis, exploration demonstrations of an EnviroScape, an interactive environmental education model, and more. The event is free and appropriate for all ages.
One of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the country, the 24th annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup is Saturday. A few thousand volunteers are expected to clean up over 80 sites across the watershed to beautify the parks, forests, playgrounds, and paths. Volunteers will collect an estimated 57,000-plus pounds of trash.