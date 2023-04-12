Earth Day is officially being celebrated Saturday, April 22, but several area cleanups and other ecological events are taking place this week and beyond.
Here’s a rundown:
ATTLEBORO
A celebration of Earth Day and spring will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday downtown. There will be plenty to take in, including a market of locally made goods, free activities, food trucks and a concert. The market will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available at the Sanford Street garage next to Cuddy Court.
In Balfour Park on County Street, activities such as composting, recycling, painting flower pots and making your own flower-pressed bandanas will take place. From 2 to 4 p.m., the local Celtic rock band Below the Gaff will perform on stage. Local nonprofits and community groups will be present offering free information.
There will also be a downtown storefront decorating contest via an online survey. Thompson Realty and Rockland Trust are sponsoring the event.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
Keep North Attleboro Beautiful is holding its 10th annual town-wide Great American Cleanup from 9 a.m to noon Saturday, May 6, rain or shine. Registered volunteers can pick up T-shirts and cleanup supplies and participate in a raffle at two Town Hall nights, Thursdays, April 20 and 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Supplies will also be available at 8 a.m. cleanup day at North Attleboro High School, where there will be a post-event pizza party. To register, visit www.keepnabeautiful.com.
FOXBORO
The Neponset River Watershed Association is sponsoring its annual Neponset River Spring Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Multiple cleanup sites have been designated, including in Walpole and Norwood. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are needed. An adult must accompany children under the age of 12.
“We are forever grateful for our volunteers, who come out time and time again to help clean our river, streams, ponds, and parks. With their help, great improvements have been made across the watershed for wildlife, water quality, and recreational purposes,” association Executive Director Ian Cooke said.
For more information, including registration and to donate, visit www.neponset.org/cleanup.
MANSFIELD
Keep Mansfield Beautiful is accepting volunteers for its 16th annual Great Mansfield Cleanup, which will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, rain or shine. Following the cleanup, there will be a celebration on South Common. Free pizza, snacks and beverages will be provided. Deadline to register as a volunteer is Friday. Do so at www.keepmansfieldbeautiful.com. Students can also earn community service hours by participating.
NORFOLK
The 14th annual town-wide Clean & Green Event has been taking place this week and ends Saturday. Drop off collected trash from roads and public places from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grange Hall at 28 Rockwood Road. The cleanup is sponsored by Norfolk Grange. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NorfolkGrange.
PLAINVILLE
The town’s newest committee, Keep Plainville Beautiful, has several events this month.
The committee, which is affiliated with Keep Massachusetts Beautiful and is made up of residents who the past four years have held local cleanups, has been spearheading a town-wide cleanup during the entire month of April.
“You do not have to worry about the weather or specific dates this year. Clean up when you want,” committee members say. “There are lots of locations to pick from and you don’t need to limit yourself to just one location. Let’s see if we can get every street cleaned this April.”
Scouts, students and business employees are among those taking part.
Register at www.plainville.ma.us or on the committee’s Facebook page. Once registered, residents will be getting more detailed information about dates, hours, locations for picking up/dropping off supplies and bags, and nip redemptions.
The group is also offering T-shirts and hosting a pizza party thanks to donations from businesses.
REHOBOTH
Students from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School are partnering with the nonprofit Tree-Plenish to help make their community more sustainable by planting 400 saplings Saturday, April 29 to offset their school’s energy consumption.
With the help of donations and sponsors, the trees will be planted at all five schools in Rehoboth and Dighton and in residents’ yards at no cost.
“I met with these outstanding students in late December and am so proud of how passionate and organized that they are,” Superintendent Bill Runey said of the DRRHS Environmental Club. “It’s a testament to the relevant and holistic learning that takes place in our district.”
The deadline to order trees has passed.