A woman in Attleboro who lives near the Seekonk line said she thought there had been an explosion in the area when a 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of New Bedford struck at 9:10 a.m. today.
There were calls to local police as people reported pictures falling from walls and feeling tremors in their homes.
The National Weather Service in Norton said the the quake was centered in Bliss Corner, a section of Dartmouth. It was felt throughout Eastern Mass., according to the US Geological Service.
People in Rhode Island also reported feeling tremors.
It was the strongest earthquake in the area since a magnitude 3.5 temblor hit in March 1976, said Paul Caruso, a USGS geophysicist.
About 14,000 people went to the agency's website to report the earthquake, including people from Easthampton, Massachusetts, and Hartford, Connecticut, both about 100 miles away, and several from more than 50 miles away in Boston, he said.
That's not unusual in New England.
“It's common for them to be felt very far away because the rock here is old and continuous and transmits the energy a long way," Caruso said.
No significant damage was reported.
