NORTON — An East Bridgewater man faces drunken driving charges in a crash Friday involving three vehicles.
Norton police said the crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Newland Street at Kings Lane with the three vehicles sustaining heavy damage.
The vehicles were all traveling in the same direction on Newland Street when the third vehicle in line, a pick-up truck operated by Joshua Tibbetts, 18, of East Bridgewater, attempted to pass the two vehicles in front of him, police said. All passengers were treated at the scene by Norton Fire personnel and released.
Police said Tibbetts was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. He also faces charges of being a minor in possession of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation and is expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday.
The crash is under investigation by Patrolman John Worrall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.