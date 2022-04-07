The area begins celebrating Easter this weekend although the holiday isn’t until next weekend.
Many communities are holding Easter egg hunts but there are other activities as well.
Here’s a roundup of events:
Attleboro
The South Attleboro Village Lions, the South Attleboro Lions, and the Greater Attleboro Leo Club are holding their annual Easter Hunt Saturday at the Capron Park Field and Monument Area.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Attleboro High School B1 Cafeteria. Enter through the principal’s office entrance.
Foxboro
The Jaycees’ annual Easter Egg Hunt returns to Foxboro Common at 10 a.m. Saturday.
For over 25 years, the Jaycees have filled over 3,500 plastic eggs with candy right before Easter and scattered them across the common.
“It’s not really a ‘hunt’ because the thousands of eggs are everywhere so everyone gets a good bounty of goodies,” the Jaycees said.
Every year about 300 children race to collect as many eggs as they can. There are three hunts separated by age groups: 1-3 years, 4-5 years, and 6-8 years.
Children then have a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny and get their picture taken.
Mansfield
Mansfield is holding its 2022 egg hunt on South Common Saturday.
The recreation department-sponsored event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., rain or shine, but the registration deadline for children 2 to 10 has passed.
Norfolk
The town’s annual Easter egg hunt and Easter Bunny breakfast, sponsored by the recreation department, is Saturday morning at King Philip Middle School, but the registration deadline has passed and the event is full.
Norton
Norton Parks and Recreation’s Spring Egg Hunt is Saturday at Everett Leonard Park on Parker Street.
The schedule is: 11 a.m., ages 2-4; 11:05 a.m., ages 5-6; and 11:10 a.m., ages 7-8.
There will be a meet-and-greet with a story and pictures with Disney princesses from 11:20 a.m. to noon.
Also, Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street is holding Easter egg hunts weekends, including Easter weekend. Admission is $15. For signup and more information, visit https://www.winslowfarm.com.
Rehoboth
The Easter Bunny will make his rounds on a fire engine Saturday, April 16, and Easter Sunday, April 17.
“It is that time of year where our friend Peter Rabbit will be making his annual visit to our town,” firefighters posted on their Facebook page.
As was the case last Easter and for the December Santa run, north of Winthrop Street (Route 44) will be visited April 16 and south of Winthrop Street will be visited Easter, both days beginning at 10 a.m.
For a detailed schedule of streets for the visits, see the firefighters Facebook page.