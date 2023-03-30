Easter may still be over a week away but events are being held in several area communities this weekend.
Attleboro
The Attleboro High School Leo Club will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at Capron Park on County Street. It will include visits from themed characters and free treats for participants. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the gymnasium at Attleboro High School, 1 Blue Pride Way.
Foxboro
The annual Foxboro Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday on Foxboro Common. The Jaycees have been running this event for over 30 years. Each year, over 3,500 eggs are placed around the common for children to find. Participation in this event is free and open to kids in three groups: ages 1 to 3, 4 to 5 and 6 to 8. There will also be a meet and greet and photo opportunity for kids with the Easter Bunny following the hunts.
Seekonk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will hold a camouflage Easter egg hunt from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Children ages 3 to 10 can hunt for brown eggs in a natural setting and quickly learn how well the eggs blend in with nature. Prizes are awarded to all children, with grand prizes given to the finders of the “golden eggs.” Participants are asked to bring a basket. The event is rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Advance registration is required. Visit asri.org/calendar.
Norton
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., will offer its final Easter fundraising event from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can make their own bird feeders using provided materials and pine cones found at the farm. Beverages will be provided along with an Easter treat bag. Cost is $15 for ages 2-11 or $25 for ages 12 and up. Payment can be made via cash or check. An RSVP is required; email deannawinslowfarm02766@gmail.com and indicate day attending and number in party.
Mansfield
The town’s annual Easter egg hunt on the South Common is set for Saturday but it’s booked solid and registration has closed, the parks and recreation department said.