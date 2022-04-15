ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative will hold its traditional sunrise Easter service at 6 a.m. Sunday under the Newell Shelter at Capron Park.
All are welcome.
Leading the service will be the Rev. Bert Coté, AAIC; Taryn Degon, AAIC; the Rev. Rebecca Drisoll, First Baptist Church -- Attleboro; Pastor John S. Keogh, Immanuel Lutheran Church - Attleboro; and Dave Valerio, Central Congregational Church -- Attleboro Falls.
"While most know that we serve the community one meal and one comfort at a time, this service brings our community together in ecumenical worship," AAIC Executive Director Lisa Piscatelli said in a press release. "The sending hymn will be Morning Has Broken."
A collection will be offered to help support the ministry of Interfaith Chaplaincy.
AAIC provides for a chaplain to serve at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, organizes an Interfaith Service of Thanksgiving and alleviates hunger through Food n' Friends.