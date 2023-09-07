james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo

ATTLEBORO — An Easton man who was nabbed after a hit-and-run crash in North Attleboro in June was sentenced Thursday to serve six months in jail after pleading guilty in Attleboro District Court to fentanyl peddling charges.

Colby C. Blixt, 30, was sentenced to a maximum 2 ½-year jail term, six months to serve, after admitting to possessing 16.5 grams of fentanyl when he was arrested June 22 soon after the crash at Paine Road and Cumberland Avenue.

