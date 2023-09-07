ATTLEBORO — An Easton man who was nabbed after a hit-and-run crash in North Attleboro in June was sentenced Thursday to serve six months in jail after pleading guilty in Attleboro District Court to fentanyl peddling charges.
Colby C. Blixt, 30, was sentenced to a maximum 2 ½-year jail term, six months to serve, after admitting to possessing 16.5 grams of fentanyl when he was arrested June 22 soon after the crash at Paine Road and Cumberland Avenue.
The balance of the jail term was suspended with probation for two years with conditions he refrain from using drugs, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and find a job.
Blixt was a passenger in a car who, along with the driver, fled after a collision with another car. The driver of the other car gave a description of the two who fled the scene, a prosecutor said.
Blixt was found wearing a red sweatshirt with the word “cocaine” on the front and a backpack as described by the crash victim, according to the prosecutor and court records.
Inside the backpack, police found the suspected fentanyl, a scale and a counterfeit $100 bill.
Blixt was initially charged with trafficking fentanyl but the charge was reduced by agreement to possession with intent to distribute.
A charge of possession of counterfeit money was dismissed as a result of his plea.
He has been held on bail since his arrest and was given credit for the time he spent awaiting trial.
