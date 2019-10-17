NORTON -- An Easton man was arrested a second drunken driving offense late Wednesday night after he hit a dump truck in a work zone, police said.
Stefano Masciarelli, 21, struck the rear of the parked truck on West Main Street (Route 123) about 11 p.m., Police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
"The work zone is clearly marked with signs, cones, extensive lighting, police vehicles and several detail officers," Jackson said.
Police working at the site attempted to stop the driver after the crash but he allegedly continued traveling east and turned right onto Taunton Avenue (Route 140).
"The low-speed pursuit continued onto Barrows Street and then Summer Street where it finally stopped," Jackson said.
Masciarelli was arrested by Patrolman Kevin Schleicher and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving property damage, failure to stop for police, a marked lanes violation and drinking from an open container.
His vehicle had significant damage but there was no major damage to the dump truck and nobody was injured, Jackson said.
Masciarelli was released on bail and was scheduled to appear Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
