MANSFIELD — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison for robbing a gas station on Route 106 during a crime spree in 2018.
Alfredo Rosa Jr. of Easton was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court to a 5- to 7-year prison term for robbing the Mobil gas station in October 2018, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Monday.
During the Oct. 7, 2018, holdup, Rosa pointed a gun in the clerk’s face and threatened to kill him if he didn’t hand over money, according to the district attorney’s office.
Police spotted him as he was driving off and chased him into Foxboro before he jumped out of the vehicle and fled into woods near Interstate 495.
He was apprehended on South High Street in Foxboro where, police said, he threatened a resident with a knife and tried to steal a car.
Rosa had $900 cash and a knife in his pocket. Also recovered was a .22 caliber handgun used in the robbery.
At the time of the holdup, police say Rosa was staying with a girlfriend on Fisher Street in Foxboro.
During the investigation, police learned that Rosa was also a suspect in an earlier armed robbery at a gas station in Stoughton.
Charges related to the robbery in Stoughton and the crimes in Foxboro are pending in Dedham Superior Court. A pretrial conference was scheduled Friday, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
Before being sentenced in Fall River Superior Court, Rosa pleaded guilty to armed robbery while masked, unlawfully carrying a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
“This is another case of violent conduct that results in the robbery of a person who is just trying to make a living,” Quinn said in a statement.
“This defendant is no stranger to the criminal justice system and needed to be kept off the street to protect the public from this violent individual,” Quinn said.
After Rosa completes his prison term, Judge Raffi Yessayan ordered the defendant placed on probation for two years.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Thompson.
