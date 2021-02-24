EASTON — A 20-year-old man suspected of breaking into cars in East Mansfield was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having an AR-15 assault-style rifle, body armor and over 100 rounds of ammunition at his home.
William Molloy was arrested at his 75 Turnpike St. home by Easton and state police on a warrant obtained in Taunton District Court.
He now faces charges of unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition and two other firearms offenses.
Molloy was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly fled from a Mansfield police officer at the Heron Crest condominiums on Route 106 in Mansfield.
A subsequent investigation led to Easton police executing a search warrant and recovering the weapon, ammunition and body armor, officials said.
He is due back in Attleboro District Court in April where he faces breaking and entering and larceny charges filed by Mansfield police.
