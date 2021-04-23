MANSFIELD — An Easton man being held without bail on charges including illegally possessing an assault-style rifle is also suspected of breaking into up to 50 vehicles before his arrest in February.
William G. Molloy, 20, of 75 Turnpike St., was scheduled to appear in Attleboro District Court Friday for arraignment on the new charges, but his case was continued to next month.
Along with the AR-15 rifle, Molloy is being held on charges of illegally possessing body armor and over 100 rounds of ammunition.
He was apprehended in Easton on Feb. 18 after he fled from Mansfield police at the Heron Crest condominiums on Route 106, authorities said.
During a subsequent investigation, police say Molloy told them he broke into at least 50 vehicles in Mansfield, Easton and Norton over two to three months.
Molloy allegedly told detectives Anthony Lattanzio and Sgt. Dan MacLean that he stole wallets, sunglasses and money, but not cellphones because they could be traced.
He allegedly used a credit card stolen from one of the victims to purchase a $500 Visa gift card from a Cumberland Farms in Brockton.
Police obtained surveillance video allegedly showing Molloy in the store on Jan. 31, the night 16 cars were broken into including the one in which the credit card was stolen, according to court records.
Police obtained a warrant charging Molloy with 16 counts of breaking and entering and one count of credit card fraud.
He faces arraignment on those charges May 7 and other additional charges have been filed, according to a prosecutor.
Molloy was initially charged by Mansfield police in February with three motor vehicle break-ins after his arrest.
All the incidents in Mansfield occurred in the eastern part of town, according to police. In many instances, nothing was stolen from the vehicles.
