ATTLEBORO — An Easton man who was allegedly caught with a backpack containing suspected fentanyl after fleeing a car crash in North Attleboro last week was sentenced to jail Tuesday for violating his probation.

Colby C. Blixt, 30, was also ordered held without bail for allegedly violating his bail on outstanding unrelated crimes in other courts after a hearing in Attleboro District Court.

