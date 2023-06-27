ATTLEBORO — An Easton man who was allegedly caught with a backpack containing suspected fentanyl after fleeing a car crash in North Attleboro last week was sentenced to jail Tuesday for violating his probation.
Colby C. Blixt, 30, was also ordered held without bail for allegedly violating his bail on outstanding unrelated crimes in other courts after a hearing in Attleboro District Court.
Blixt, who was a passenger in a single-car crash June 22 at Paine Road and Cumberland Avenue, was arrested by North Attleboro police soon after the accident.
Prosecutors say an eyewitness saw him and another passenger fleeing the scene. Blixt was wearing a red sweatshirt with the word “cocaine” on the front, according to a police report and a prosecutor.
He was initially arrested on outstanding warrants before police found an alleged counterfeit $100 bill, a scale and 16½ grams of suspected fentanyl in a backpack, according to police.
He has pleaded innocent to trafficking in fentanyl and possession of counterfeit money.
His lawyer, Joshua Werner of Easton, questioned the legal basis for arresting his client, saying he was merely walking down the street when he was questioned by police officers.
After a dangerousness hearing, Judge Edmund Mathers rejected the prosecution’s request to hold Blixt without bail for up to 120 days and set bail at $5,000.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
Blixt waived a probation violation hearing and was sentenced to 10 days in jail that was initially suspended last year in a case where he pleaded guilty to drug possession and driving with a suspended license.
