Lt Gov in Foxboro
An artist’s rendering, shown during an event in June, shows a proposed affordable senior housing project at the corner of Walnut and Commercial Streets in Foxboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

A flock of local projects are due funding from the huge development package signed by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this month.

In the Sun Chronicle area, portions of the $3.76 billion Economic Development Bill will include funding ranging from a skate park in Foxboro to an “industrial development initiative” in Attleboro.

