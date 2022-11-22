A flock of local projects are due funding from the huge development package signed by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this month.
In the Sun Chronicle area, portions of the $3.76 billion Economic Development Bill will include funding ranging from a skate park in Foxboro to an “industrial development initiative” in Attleboro.
“As costs remain high, and our economy faces an uncertain future, this agreement will help ease financial strain and make common sense investments in the future that will benefit the day to day lives of our residents,” state Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro, said in announcing the local projects.
Versions of the bill passed the House and Senate over the summer but a conference committee only came up with a final bill Nov. 2. It was signed by Baker Nov. 3.
“As our state revenue continues to exceed projections, it only makes sense to give back to the people of Massachusetts to alleviate some of the financial strain so many of us are facing,” Feeney said.
Local lawmakers, Feeney noted, added amendments to the package aimed at funding the local projects.
In Foxboro, the bill includes $500,000 for the construction of 200 affordable senior housing units and improvements to safety conditions at the intersection of Walnut and Commercial streets.
There is also $75,000 for the construction of a park and a skate park, updating the current park that is over 20 years old.
Feeney secured $50,000 of this funding and state Rep. Jay F. Barrows, R-Mansfield, filed an amendment for $25,000 in the House version of the bill
“We are confident this investment will put us closer to making affordable housing a reality in Foxboro for our seniors,” Barrows said.
For Norton, the bill will add $200,000 for the study of a sewer extension project from Elm Street to Cobb Street. Feeney cited the support of Barrows and state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk in securing this funding. Barrows said it will help Norton attract a developer for the former Reed and Barton site on Elm Street, which has been vacant since 2007.
The package also contains $100,000 for the Investment Development Strategy initiative in Attleboro. The program is intended to identify the workforce’s strengths, available industrial land and limitations to development, and recommend approaches to attract emerging industries. State Reps. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, supported the effort in the House.
“As industry looks beyond the Route 128 corridor, this investment will help attract growing business to Attleboro,” Hawkins said.
As reported previously, the package includes $150,000 for the establishment of a business development collaborative for North Attleboro that will support, recruit, assist and boost investment and growth of new and existing businesses. There’s also $150,000 for the silver plating factory assessment and remediation and a land use and economic development opportunity study.
