The $153 million economic development bill Gov. Charlie Baker recently signed into law includes funding for several projects affecting local development and infrastructure in Attleboro and North Attleboro.
Both houses of the Legislature approved the bill before their official sessions ended earlier this year and the measures were only awaiting the governor’s final approval.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said the bill provides $150,000 for silver-plating factory assessment and remediation and a land-use and economic development opportunity study to address challenges with the Ten Mile River.
The bill also provides the town with $150,000 for a business development collaborative intended to recruit and support new and existing businesses and was supported by State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Hawkins also supported the inclusion of $100,000 for the city of Attleboro for the Industrial Development Strategy initiative to identify local workforce strengths, industry clusters, available industrial land, opportunities for development and emerging industries.
“We are thrilled millions of dollars will be invested into our local communities and small businesses to lift up our local economies,” Scanlon said in a statement released over the weekend. “Addressing issues impacting water quality and transportation needs are a major factor in attracting commercial development in our communities.”
