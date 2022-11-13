Balfour Demo
Buy Now

The old Balfour building in North Attleboro was demolished in August 2017.

 file photo

The $153 million economic development bill Gov. Charlie Baker recently signed into law includes funding for several projects affecting local development and infrastructure in Attleboro and North Attleboro.

Both houses of the Legislature approved the bill before their official sessions ended earlier this year and the measures were only awaiting the governor’s final approval.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.