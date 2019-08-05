The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Monday announced nine additional communities in southeastern Massachusetts, including Rehoboth and Dighton, are at high risk from the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, and Attleboro and Seekonk are at moderate risk.
The other new communities at high risk are Berkley, Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Halifax, Plympton, West Bridgewater, and Whitman in Bristol and Plymouth counties, bringing the total number of communities at high risk to 22.
They include Easton, which borders Norton and Mansfield and which was put in the high risk category last week.
The DPH elevated the risk level to moderate in six other communities besides Attleboro and Seekonk.
Last week, the DPH raised to moderate the risk level for EEE in Norton, Rehoboth, Dighton and nine other communities.
EEE virus has been found in 164 mosquito samples this year and half of them are from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.
No human or animal EEE cases have been detected so far this year.
“The month of August is when we typically see the highest chance of EEE infection in humans,” DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said. “We are asking people to know their risk and take appropriate precautions.”
Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel last week said the virus has become widespread in an area of Massachusetts that historically sees the most EEE activity, and the risk level was raised because there is more activity than typically seen and it’s happening early in the season.
Area residents are advised to apply insect repellent and wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, eliminate standing water and install/repair screens.
DPH is working with local communities, local Mosquito Control Projects and other mosquito control experts to coordinate surveillance and discuss appropriate public health response activities.
Rescheduling evening outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active is advised.
EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. It occurs sporadically in Massachusetts, with the most recent outbreak years occurring from 2004-2006, and 2010-2012. There were 22 human cases of EEE infection during those two outbreaks, with 14 of them occurring among residents of Bristol and Plymouth counties. The last human case of EEE in Massachusetts occurred in 2013.
More information, including all West Nile virus- and EEE-positive results, can be found at www.mass.gov/mosquito-borne-diseases or by calling the DPH Epidemiology Program at 617-983-6800.
