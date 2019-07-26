REHOBOTH — The state is warning people in the Rehoboth area to take precautions as the EEE virus has been found in six mosquito samples in the town.
The Department of Public Health said Friday that more EEE findings, along with West Nile virus, are expected to be found in the coming days.
EEE stands for Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The DPH said it is “a rare but serious illness spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.”
“While EEE can infect people of all ages, people under 15 years of age or over 50 years of age are at greatest risk for serious illness,” the department said in a press release.
Residents are being advised to reduce their chances of getting EEE by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.
If possible, they should also wear long pants and long sleeves, use repellent, and drain standing water on their property.
At Camp Ramsbottom, a 160-acre day camp in Rehoboth, co-diretor Skip Sequeira said the camp has always taken a proactive approach to mosquitoes.
He said the camp is sprayed for mosquitoes every week under an arrangement with the Bristol County Mosquito Control Board.
Parents are also advised to give their child repellent. But, he said, the camp only operates from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., times when mosquitoes are much less active.
Ann Scales of the Department of Public Health said the agency has multiple mosquito traps that it uses to monitor EEE and West Nile Virus and one of those is in Rehoboth.
Twenty nine mosquitoes have tested positive for EEE statewide, but no community in the state is listed as high risk by the department, according to its website.
Rehoboth is listed at low risk for the viruses, as are all Attleboro-area communities.
The Marlboro-Lakeville area is at moderate risk.
