Get ready to pay more for eggs like everything else these days, but supply chain issues and the pandemic aren’t the culprit this time around.
The breakfast staple that is also used for everything from baking cakes and stirring up eggnog is expected to escalate in cost the beginning of the new calendar year. That’s if you can find them.
A new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 requires more humane treatment of farm animals, including the hens that lay eggs. The law that Massachusetts voters approved in a 2016 ballot question was advocated by the Humane Society of the United States.
For Terri Lawton and her family, who run the Oake Knoll Farm at the Lawton Family Farm in Foxboro, the law is just another in a lengthy line of challenges the few farmers left in the area face.
After all, the 25-acre farm on North Street, which dates back to the 18th century, is the last dairy farm in Norfolk County.
“The people who this rule will affect most are the poor and the working poor,” Lawton said. “The majority of people who are on a tight budget get the cheapest food they can find. Rules like this one do drive up the cost of nutritious foods.”
Lawton doesn’t fully buy the contention the law is needed for the humane treatment of farm animals.
“Animal cruelty is already a felony in Massachusetts. We know that people care about how animals are raised and are willing to vote with their money to support farming practices they prefer,” Lawton said. “People need choices when it comes to food, that’s what we try to provide. There are scientists who spend their whole lives studying animal welfare. As a farmer, I trust their opinions and research more than the HSUS organization that pushed through the 2016 ballot question.
“Farmers care about animal welfare, and we know that happy animals make more and better food. We also know customers care about where their food comes from and how we treat our animals,” Lawton added. “I prefer to get my animal husbandry advice from veterinarians and experts in farm animal welfare, rather than an activist from the city.”
Nevertheless, Lawton said her farm “may sell more eggs” as the new year rolls in.
“We are planning to be well stocked with plenty of eggs available,” she said.
The local farm sells eggs from several farms, including one with about 700 pastured hens, and a larger farm in Rhode Island.
“Our cage-free eggs also come from a farm in Rhode Island,” Lawton said. “All our farms don’t have to make changes for the new law because they already give their hens more space than the new rule will require.”
There is hope yet for budget-conscious consumers and egg sellers in regards to the pending law.
State lawmakers are working toward a compromise agreement on the law, which would update an animal welfare statute by setting new standards for hen enclosures and treatment of animals used to produce eggs, pork and veal.
If the law takes effect, industry leaders and advocates warn egg, pork and veal prices could skyrocket next year as the supply dwindles.
The 2016 law requires hen enclosures to have at least 1.5 square feet of floor space per bird.
However, industry standards have changed since the ballot question passed, and egg producers say Massachusetts would have stricter standards than most other states, leaving suppliers in non-compliance.
A proposed compromise would require 1 square foot of floor space per hen in multi-tiered aviaries.
The House and Senate versions of the bill differ on enforcement measures and a start date for a ban on pork acquired from pigs living in cruel enclosures.
Six lawmakers are negotiating the differences between the House bill voted in October and the Senate version approved in June.
