ATTLEBORO -- Two families were displaced and one person injured during an early Sunday afternoon house fire on the city’s East Side.
Deputy Chief David Charest said a total of eight people living in duplex at 90 Parker St. were forced out of their homes because of a fire that broke out around 1 p.m.
Charest said one person received minor burns to his hand when he tried to put the fire out. The person, who was not identified, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Charest praised his crews for getting to the source of the fire and putting it out quickly.
He said the fire was confined to one room in the basement of the two-story home.
The deputy chief estimated damage at $50,000. Cause of the fire was not known as of presstime.
North Attleboro provided station coverage to the South Attleboro station, while Norton provided a ladder truck to assist in covering Union Street.
An ambulance from North Attleboro took the injured person to the hospital.
While crews were fighting the fire another ambulance call was received and a Plainville ambulance returning from Sturdy and the Norton ladder responded to that medical request.